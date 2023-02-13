In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, the man of God identified by Punch Newspaper as the presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Pastor Uche Aigbe is seen on the pulpit addressing his congregants while carrying the assault rifle.
‘I came prepared’ – Pastor says as he preaches while holding AK47 (video)
Footage of a senior pastor preaching to his congregation members while holding an AK47 has stirred reactions.
Recommended articles
“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared.
“Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our 'guns' and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he said as the church members watched in confusion, wondering what exactly was happening.
READ ALSO: Man dies while exchanging blows with school bus driver who allegedly defiled his daughter
At some points during the church service, he lifted the gun, pointed it upwards. Some Twitter users have been reacting to the footage, with many saying the pastor's stunt posed risk to the congregants who were seated to hear the word of God.
Some people have also raised questions about whether the gun in question was legally acquired and if the pastor was allowed by law to carry and flaunt it publicly.
However, it remains unclear if the gun was loaded.
Below are some reactions to the video:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh