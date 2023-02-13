‘I came prepared’ – Pastor says as he preaches while holding AK47 (video)

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared.

“Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our 'guns' and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he said as the church members watched in confusion, wondering what exactly was happening.

At some points during the church service, he lifted the gun, pointed it upwards. Some Twitter users have been reacting to the footage, with many saying the pastor's stunt posed risk to the congregants who were seated to hear the word of God.

Some people have also raised questions about whether the gun in question was legally acquired and if the pastor was allowed by law to carry and flaunt it publicly.

However, it remains unclear if the gun was loaded.