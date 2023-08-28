I directed officers who wanted IGP's removal to see Mallams – Bugri Naabu tells parliament

Bugri Naabu appeared before the committee set up by the speaker of parliament on Monday, August 28, 2023, to answer questions about the viral audio in which he was in a conversation with some police commissioners.

He earlier confirmed that the leaked audio conversation transpired between himself and two other high-ranking Police officers who he identified as Commander Asare and COP Mensah.

Bugri Naabu disclosed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

