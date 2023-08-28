According to the former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), when senior police officers came to his office to talk about their desire to have the Inspector-General of Police removed, he directed them to go and see Mallams to help them spiritually.
I directed officers who wanted IGP's removal to see Mallams – Bugri Naabu tells parliament
Daniel Bugri Naabu has made several interesting revelations to the Ad-Hoc committee set up by parliament to probe a plot to get rid of IGP George Akuffo Dampare.
Bugri Naabu appeared before the committee set up by the speaker of parliament on Monday, August 28, 2023, to answer questions about the viral audio in which he was in a conversation with some police commissioners.
He earlier confirmed that the leaked audio conversation transpired between himself and two other high-ranking Police officers who he identified as Commander Asare and COP Mensah.
Bugri Naabu disclosed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.
He revealed that the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP. The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr George Akuffo-Damapre's actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), thereby potentially undermining the NPP's chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general elections.
