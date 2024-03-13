During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointment Committee in Accra, Acquah expressed his interest in managing MoFFA when questioned by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. In response to the inquiry about his willingness to take on the responsibility, Acquah stated, “I will gladly take up that responsibility.”
I want to be in charge of mortuaries and funeral homes - Deputy Health Minister-designate
Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Deputy Health Minister-designate has expressed his fervent readiness to oversee the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) if he receives approval from Parliament.
Highlighting the vast scope of the Ministry of Health, Acquah advocated for the assignment of various agencies to deputy ministers. He emphasized his plea to the Health Minister for the opportunity to manage the mortuaries within MoFFA, stating, “Mr Chair, the Ministry is a very vast one, and as I know, it has always had two deputy ministers, so the various agencies are given to the deputy ministers. Of all that my minister will let me handle, I am making a plea that he gives me the opportunity to handle the mortuaries.”
Acquah's statement proves his commitment to contributing effectively to the healthcare sector, particularly in managing essential facilities such as mortuaries. If approved, he aims to utilize his expertise and dedication to ensure the efficient operation of MoFFA in providing vital services related to mortuary and funeral facilities across the country.
With his nomination pending approval, fingers are crossed as Ghanaians await the outcome of the vetting process and anticipate the potential contributions Acquah could make in his proposed position within the Ministry of Health.
