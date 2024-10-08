I was sworn in as President in 2 dreams this year; my dreams never fail – Akpaloo

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV, Akpaloo recounted that on 4th April 2024, he dreamt of being sworn in as President of Ghana. As if that wasn’t enough, on 1st September, he had another dream where he was already in office, going about his presidential duties and receiving guidance on how to perform his role.

“I dreamt on the 4th of April this year that I was sworn in as President of Ghana, and none of my dreams have ever failed,” he stated confidently. “I know I will be the next President of Ghana,” he added, expressing his faith just 58 days ahead of the elections.

Akpaloo, who claims that he has dreamt of every past president’s victory before they took office, asserted that any predictions made by popular pastors about the election outcome are false if they don’t foresee him winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his dreams, Akpaloo has recently made headlines for his strong opinions on Ghana's fight against illegal mining, commonly known as "galamsey." In an interview with Atinka TV, he criticised the pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo's government to stop galamsey ahead of the election, calling it a politically dangerous move.

“Only a president who is foolish or has mental issues would stop galamsey two months before elections,” he declared in the interview. According to him, while the menace of galamsey has severely damaged Ghana’s water bodies, farmlands, and forests, ending it just before the election would hurt the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances at the polls.

Akpaloo drew a comparison to 2008, when he claimed that similar political missteps, such as the arrests of drivers in Kumasi, disillusioned NPP supporters and contributed to the party’s loss of power under President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“The government had the chance to deal with galamsey when the media coalition against it started, but now it’s too late,” Akpaloo remarked, suggesting that the current calls to stop illegal mining are poorly timed and politically damaging.

ADVERTISEMENT