Illegal miner who fled site due to law enforcement vows to rob and kill (video)

“And you foolish people that said you’re ending galamsey, these are my machines I brought home; I have no use for them. I am coming to rob and kill you one by one. I will come to the roadside and kill you all and take your money. You, Nana Addo, who is there saying you are ending galamsey, end it and let’s see,” he fumed.

In light of recent protests and growing public pressure over the illegal mining crisis in Ghana, commonly referred to as galamsey, the government has intensified its crackdown efforts. President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered the deployment of police and military forces to address the escalating situation. This move is part of a broader, intensified strategy that includes enforcement in key areas, such as water bodies and forest reserves, designated as "Red Zones," where mining is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, numerous social media users are calling for the immediate arrest of the young man by the Ghana Police Service. Security agencies have been granted the authority to implement substantial measures, including the disabling of illicit mining equipment and the stricter enforcement of laws, as directed by the government.

This decision was made following a national security meeting that examined the environmental and social consequences of galamsey. The government has been under pressure from various stakeholders, including organised labour groups, to take drastic measures, including the potential for nationwide strikes.

Galamsey Pulse Ghana

The contamination of critical water bodies, including the Pra, Birim, and Ankobra rivers, has led to severe environmental and public health crises in Ghana as a result of illegal small-scale mining, or galamsey. Toxic compounds, such as mercury used in gold extraction, have contaminated these rivers, which are significant water sources for local communities. This contamination poses serious health risks, including mercury poisoning, which can lead to neurological disorders, particularly in children.