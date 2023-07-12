ADVERTISEMENT
'I’m a married straight church guy' – Handsome police officer tells men who're chasing him

A handsome police officer who is ladies’ favourite on social media has lamented how men have been pestering him for a romantic relationship.

Peter Ledama, a 30-year-old Maasai man from Kilgoris of Kenya’s Narok county said he is sometimes tempted to expose the gay men, but he is equally restrained due to the reputational damage they might suffer.

“I'm married, and my wife has never commented about my social media life. Actually, she ain't into TikTok at all. If she could see my comment section and DMs, I guess my phone would have been broken severally,” he told Tuko.co.ke in an interview.

“They send texts asking to be with me. At times I check their profile, and I am surprised to see some are family men. I think of exposing them, but later, I realise it may ruin their reputation, but all I can say is I am a very straight church guy,” he revealed.

Popularly known as Captain on TikTok, Ledama is branded as the most handsome police officer in Kenya. According to him, being the ladies' favourite and their compliments about his handsomeness serves as a booster for him and increases his commitment to working diligently.

“Being a handsome cop, as they say, makes me proud of my job and pushes me to strive more on social media. Women's comments make me feel overwhelmed and boost my esteem. They support me a lot. Thanks to my godmother, Jay too for always supporting me,” Officer Ledama said.

Well, just like being ugly has consequences, it appears so does handsomeness.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
