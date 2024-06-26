ADVERTISEMENT
Inspiring story of MC Baba, Africa's first deaf and mute rapper from Congo

Gideon Nicholas Day

MC Baba, a deaf and mute rapper from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is revolutionising the music industry with his groundbreaking approach. Instead of using his voice, MC Baba communicates through unique sounds, expressive facial gestures, and dynamic hand movements.

His enthusiastic energy and innovative style have captivated music lovers across the globe.

MC Baba's signature style, dubbed "deaf hop," has become a sensation, deeply resonating with audiences. His rise to fame began with a viral music video in which he employs his distinct rhythmic sounds rather than conventional lyrics.

The video, featuring the song “Oko Lela Epa Ya Nani” (Who will you cry for) by artist Paterne Maestro and produced by Farel X Makarezi Studios, has garnered widespread attention since its release last month.

MC Baba's musical journey started in 2021 as part of a duo named La Baseron. However, he chose to pursue a solo career in 2023, leading to his current success. His unique artistry has resonated on social media, with a clip of his performance amassing nearly 10 million views in just one day.

While MC Baba's talent has been widely celebrated, the response on social media has been mixed. Some users expressed their admiration, while others were less kind in their comments.

@_peekaaboo_ tweeted, "I don't even know what to type again. I've laughed, deleted the tweets, and laughed 🤣 again."

Frank The Writer 📚✍️ (@FrankWriter1) praised MC Baba, saying, "He sings better than all SA 🇿🇦 artists except Nasty C. He's dope!!! May he shine bright."

DON “Tobechukwu” Ade (@Row_Haastrup) added, "God will forgive all of you for laughing."

Georgebabs📸 (@Georgebabss) humorously remarked, "Funny how he would turn out to be the most famous rapper in Congo 😂😂."

Despite the mixed reactions, MC Baba continues to shine brightly, breaking barriers and inspiring many with his trailblazing journey in the music world.

