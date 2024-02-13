It hurts when Ghanaians insult my husband - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's wife laments

Addressing inquiries about her marriage to a prominent politician, Irene underscored the importance of respect and patience as pillars of their successful relationship. She acknowledged the inherent sacrifices of sharing a spouse with the nation, drawing inspiration from her parents' marriage as a guiding beacon. "My marriage life has been guided by my parents' marriage. The respect my mother gives to my father is something I implement in mine," she reflected, emphasizing the need for strength and understanding in navigating the complexities of marriage to a public figure.

Her husband, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a stalwart in parliamentary leadership, has served the Suame constituency since 1997. His illustrious career has seen him hold key positions, including Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Notably, he declined to contest in the 2024 elections, citing his age and the desire to express gratitude for the unwavering support he has received. "I have said clearly that, given my age, I will end it here and show my gratitude," he affirmed, despite persistent pressure urging him to reconsider.