It hurts when Ghanaians insult my husband - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's wife laments

In a candid interview on Nhyira FM aired on February 12, Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu shed light on the emotional toll of seeing her husband's name splashed across headlines, often accompanied by hurtful remarks and insults. "It is not easy to wake up in the morning and see your husband's name in the news, with people saying all sorts of things," she shared, highlighting the pain she sometimes endures. However, she emphasized her ability to maintain composure, attributing it to a developed "tough skin" forged through experience.
Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the esteemed wife of Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has opened up about how she navigates the tumultuous world of politics, revealing the challenges and resilience required to stand by her husband amidst the storms of public scrutiny.
Addressing inquiries about her marriage to a prominent politician, Irene underscored the importance of respect and patience as pillars of their successful relationship. She acknowledged the inherent sacrifices of sharing a spouse with the nation, drawing inspiration from her parents' marriage as a guiding beacon. "My marriage life has been guided by my parents' marriage. The respect my mother gives to my father is something I implement in mine," she reflected, emphasizing the need for strength and understanding in navigating the complexities of marriage to a public figure.
Her husband, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a stalwart in parliamentary leadership, has served the Suame constituency since 1997. His illustrious career has seen him hold key positions, including Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Notably, he declined to contest in the 2024 elections, citing his age and the desire to express gratitude for the unwavering support he has received. "I have said clearly that, given my age, I will end it here and show my gratitude," he affirmed, despite persistent pressure urging him to reconsider.
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's legacy extends beyond politics; he is a devoted family man, married to Irene and blessed with five children. His academic background in Planning from KNUST and expertise as a development planner, architect, and quantity surveyor have enriched his contributions to both his constituency and the nation at large. As he bids farewell to his parliamentary tenure, his dedication and leadership leave an indelible mark on Ghana's political landscape.
