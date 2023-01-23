ADVERTISEMENT
‘It was a mistake’ – UK Prime Minister begs after police fine him for not wearing seat belt

Andreas Kamasah

While African leaders flout traffic rules and ask to be exempted from sanctions, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has accepted to pay a fine slapped on him for not wearing a seat belt, saying it was a mistake.

Rishi Sunak UK Prime Minister

Lancashire Police issued him with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty after he was captured in a moving car without a seat belt while filming a social media video.

According to the BBC, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab sought forgiveness on behalf of his boss, saying he is “someone with the highest standards of integrity.”

He added that the PM has a “human being doing a demanding job” hence he got carried away.

It is reported that the prime minister was in Lancashire for a trip across the north of England to promote the government's latest round of "levelling up" spending when the video was filmed.

The BBC reports that the video was later posted on Sunak's Instagram account.

The latest incident happens to be the second time Sunak has received a fixed penalty notice while in government, the news outlet said

He, along with Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie was fined in April last year for breaking Covid lockdown rules. They had attended a birthday party for the then-prime minister in Downing Street in June 2020.

In the UK, Passengers caught failing to wear a seat belt when one is available can be fined £100.

This can increase to £500 if the case goes to court.

