It's just a 3–4 hour journey - Man supports Cheddar’s Accra-Kumasi sea extension idea

Andreas Kamasah

Amidst the widespread scepticism surrounding Nana Kwame Bediako's, also known as "Freedom Jacob Caesar" or "Cheddar," pledge to extend the sea to the landlocked Ashanti Region, one resident from its capital, Kumasi has stepped forward in support of the ambitious proposal.

In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi, Bediako outlined his vision, drawing inspiration from successful maritime transport expansions in other countries. He questioned the inefficiencies of current transportation methods, emphasizing the potential for faster and more efficient sea-based transport over roadways. Bediako expressed his broader vision, including infrastructural development, energy facilities, industrial complexes, and technological integration along the Eastern and Western Corridors.

However, criticism has been rampant, with many doubting the feasibility of Bediako's plan due to technical, environmental, and financial hurdles. Despite this, a resident of Kumasi has emerged as a vocal supporter of Cheddar's proposal.

The resident argues that Kumasi's accessibility renders Bediako's idea feasible, noting that the journey from Kumasi to Accra typically takes only 3 to 4 hours by road. He drew a parallel to historical travel times, mentioning how the journey of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus from Jerusalem to Egypt took about a week, compared to the modern-day ease facilitated by the Suez Canal.

The resident's confidence in the viability of sea extension to Kumasi counters the prevailing scepticism. While Bediako's proposal faces significant challenges and debate, this perspective offers a glimmer of support amidst the ongoing discourse surrounding the ambitious project.

Andreas Kamasah

