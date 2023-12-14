Kan-Dapaah defamation case: Oliver's dismissal plea rejected, slapped with GH¢3k fine

He maintained that the alleged defamatory statements were aimed at the state or its representatives, not specifically at the minister himself. Barker-Vormawor further asserted that the defamation allegations were directly tied to the minister's execution of state functions.

Background

In the wake of Barker-Vormawor's accusations that Minister Kan Dapaah, alongside Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta and a Brigadier General, had proposed a payment of US$1 million to him and other leaders of the #FixTheCountry Movement to cease their activism, Kan Dapaah initiated a defamation suit against Barker-Vormawor on September 26, 2024.

In the summons submitted by Mr Kan-Dapaah's legal representatives, the Minister is pursuing a declaration that the statements made by Barker-Vormawor, as outlined below or in similar words, are defamatory towards the Plaintiff: "They went as far as offering us US$1 Million, they offered us a Committee Appointment, set up a Committee and appoint us to Government positions to stop this activism. This was made directly to me and other leaders of the Fix the Country Movement. This conversation we had with the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Finance, and a Brigadier General at a safe home."