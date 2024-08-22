Kasoa: Police pursue robbers who stole National Investigation Bureau officer's car

Law enforcement officers have launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for Kyekyerwere East, Kwabena Boateng, who is also a cocoa buyer, reportedly shot and killed two individuals—a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old—at his cocoa-buying shop in Dunkwa Kyekyerwere, Central Region.

Reports indicate that the assemblyman has since been arrested and is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation. The suspect allegedly stated that he had been on high alert after 35 bags of cocoa were stolen from his shop. He added that at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, while guarding his shop, he saw three suspects attempting to break in. When they tried to escape upon realising his presence, he fired in their direction, hitting two of the suspects while the third managed to flee.

According to EDHUB, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other passed away on the way to the hospital.