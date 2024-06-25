Kasoa : Retired Pastor killed by over speeding Taxi

Pastor Koranteng, a retired pastor of the Apostolic Church in Gomoa Nyenyanu, was over 60 years old and had been attending regular check-ups. On his way to a medical appointment at a private hospital near the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, he was struck by a taxi registered as GX 8200-20 while crossing the road.

Eyewitnesses reported that the taxi was travelling at an alarming speed, making it difficult for them to comprehend how the driver lost control. The high speed of the taxi resulted in Pastor Koranteng being knocked down forcefully, causing him to fall and die instantly at the scene.

Shocked witnesses, who recognised the retired pastor, expressed their sorrow and disbelief at the sudden loss of someone who had served the community for many years.

According to the eyewitnesses, the driver admitted to having consumed two shots of alcohol before the incident. He claimed he had been working a night shift and was heading towards his final stop for a meal. The police have since taken over the case and are conducting a thorough investigation.

The incident has sparked a significant reaction on social media, with many expressing their condolences and concerns:

Positivity and Love ❤️ (@info_clouds) commented "At this point make Kasoa a republic state.. freedom"

ChaaLiiy💫⚡️ (@tindani61)remarked on the recurring notoriety of Kasoa,

"Hmmm…this name Kasoa 😳"

Bernard Gibson🎗 (@Bernard11708440) echoed this sentiment "Ah Kasoa Biom!"