Kasoa: Two lovers stab each other over cheating allegations, lady dies

Gideon Nicholas Day

Two young lovers have stabbed each other during a heated argument over alleged cheating, leading to the death of one at Adam Nana, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central region

According to reports, the woman, a second-year university student, discovered that her boyfriend had brought another woman to his home. Heartbroken and enraged, she decided to confront him.

An informant had tipped her off about the boyfriend’s infidelity. Fueled by anger, she quickly hired an Okada rider to take her to his house.

When she arrived, a fierce argument ensued. The confrontation quickly escalated, and in a fit of rage, the woman, who was carrying a knife, stabbed her boyfriend in the back of his neck. Despite his injury, the boyfriend managed to overpower her, wrest the knife from her, and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and neck. The wounds proved fatal, and she died with the knife still lodged in her neck.

The police were called to the scene and transported the deceased to the morgue. An investigation into the incident has been launched to uncover the details leading to this tragic event.

Reacting to the incident, Dr. Seth Joejoe Ninkarb, a clinical psychologist, has highlighted the importance of cultivating patience. He emphasized that impatience often leads people into regrettable situations.

Dr. Seth Joejoe Ninkarb is a clinical psychologist
In an interview with Accra-based Adom News, Dr. Ninkarb suggested that effective communication could have prevented the tragedy. He advised against making hasty decisions based on rumors or hearsay.

“People should not be quick to act based on hearsay. The first thing you should do is to stop whatever you are doing and take a deep breath. A lot of people have ended up in prison just because they refused to think for a second before acting,” he warned.

Dr. Ninkarb also urged individuals to thoroughly investigate any allegations before taking actions.

Gideon Nicholas Day

