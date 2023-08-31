Kasoa taxi driver who doubles as notorious mobile money fraudster arrested (video)

According to UTV’s Jacob Kubi, no fewer than sixteen different victims stormed the police station to identify him as having defrauded them of various sums of money.

The suspect’s modus operandi has been to visit mobile money shops to pretend to be depositing money into his account. He would mention the number to the unsuspecting vendor and once the transaction is completed and he is requested to hand over the cash, he then gives a false excuse that the vendor got the phone number wrong and sent the money to the wrong person. He would then leave with the cash, claiming he wouldn’t bear responsibility for the vendor’s error. He would then go and take the ‘mistakenly sent money’ from whoever received it.

He appears to have been operating in cahoots with other accomplices and had used the same trick to dupe many mobile money vendors of huge monies until the latest operation backfired, leading to his arrest.

As usual, he had visited a mobile money vendor along the Kasoa New Market road and lied to her that he wanted to do a transaction involving a huge money, so he needed her boss’s phone number to speak with him first. After getting the number and saving it, he extracted the said boss’s Display Picture (DP) and used it as his. He then called the lady and pretended to be her boss, claiming to have just changed his number, and that she should send money to that number immediately.

The unsuspecting vendor sent the money to the suspect’s number, but fortunately, her boss himself just arrived on the scene from nowhere. As soon as the suspect saw him, he tried to jump into his stationary taxi to escape, but the victims screamed and called for help and residents chased up and arrested the suspect.

He was taken to the Kasoa Akwele District Court where he was granted bail in the sum of GHC20,000, two plots of land with three sureties, all of whom must be public workers.

It is reported that nobody has shown up at the police station to stand surety for the suspect, so he remains in custody.

