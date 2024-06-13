Kasoa: Woman posing as deaf and dumb caught collecting used pads and diapers

A video circulating on social media captures the moment some residents confronted the woman. The footage shows locals describing the strange scene and expressing anger over her actions. One resident claimed that the woman chanted something, causing one of the pads to turn to stone. Another pointed out that although she initially claimed to be deaf, she started speaking when she saw a cutlass.

The residents, skeptical of her mental state, noted that she did not appear mentally unstable but carried more items than even those considered mentally unwell. Among the items found with her were a Bible, tins of milk, fish, clothes, and other miscellaneous objects. This unusual assortment of possessions led many to question her true intentions.

The community was particularly shocked because, despite previous encounters, the woman had managed to evade police patrols. Her activities have garnered significant attention on social media, with various reactions from the public.

Jasper Ziggle 🥷🇬🇭 🇺🇸 @JasperZiggle took to X to write

"Herh things Dey world oo... careful out there!!"

Alorhson @alorhson also wrote

"Kasoa needs cleansing chale."

🅂 🅃 🄰 🅅 🄾 ✞ 🥷@sstavoo suggested that some of these acts could not be from the people of Kasoa but because of the town's reputation people go there to commit crimes

"Kasoa already has a bad name so people come there to do their bad stuff. Trust me, most happening in Kasoa are not from its inhabitants."

The incident has raised concerns about security and the need to better monitor suspicious activities in the area. Residents have vowed to take further actions to ensure their community remains safe.