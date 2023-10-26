Kenyan police officer goes berserk, shoots colleague and 2 civilians in sporadic gunfire

A report filed at Loruk Police Station in the country's Baringo County said Police Constable, Edward Otieno pulled out a loaded G3 weapon with a single magazine and began shooting randomly.

“During the incident, he shot one civilian, namely Zachariah Chelagat at his stomach and has a suspected bullet lodged in the stomach, he shot another, Winnie Cherop, who has a suspected lodged bullet at her butt, and No 113630 PC Wycliffe Otieno was also shot at his left upper arm and has a suspected lodged bullet. All the victims were rushed to Marigat sub-county hospital in fair condition,” a police report about the incident reads in part, as quoted by TUKO.co.ke.

After shooting fifteen shots, Otieno was eventually arrested and disarmed by his fellow officers at the station. He was taken into custody and inquiries into the circumstances behind his actions have commenced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The said officer was disarmed, and it was established that he had spent 15 rounds. He is now searched and kept in lawful custody. Case PUI,” the police report added.