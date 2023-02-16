K.T Hammond blinds Kwabena Donkor while addressing press conference (video)

This dramatic incident occurred on Wednesday, February 15 in parliament where Dr Donkor was addressing journalists on the nature of roads in his Pru East constituency in the Bono East Region.
A press conference being addressed by a former Energy Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor came to a momentary halt as minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond who is also the MP for Adansi-Asokwa tiptoed from behind and blinded him.
The lawmaker threatened to sue the Road Minister and the Ghana Highways Authority if they do not fix the central corridor roads, which he said have now become a death trap.
The road in question goes through Atebubu, Yeji and is a major link road from the Southern part of Ghana to the North.
“I appeal to Highways Authority. I appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and I am bringing in even the Ministry of National Security because the road has security implications,” Dr Donkor said.
It was during this encounter with the newsmen that K.T Hammond who was passing by together with others came from behind Dr Donkor and covered his eyes with his hand.
The lawmaker who could not fathom what was happening is seen in a video of the incident struggling to regain sight. While he was at it, K.T. Hammond quickly ran away.
Dr Donkor laughed off the development after realizing that it was his colleague that was being his playful self. Other people present such as MP for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings laughed over it.
