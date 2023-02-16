ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

K.T Hammond blinds Kwabena Donkor while addressing press conference (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A press conference being addressed by a former Energy Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor came to a momentary halt as minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond who is also the MP for Adansi-Asokwa tiptoed from behind and blinded him.

K.T Hammond blinds Kwabena Donkor while addressing press conference
K.T Hammond blinds Kwabena Donkor while addressing press conference

This dramatic incident occurred on Wednesday, February 15 in parliament where Dr Donkor was addressing journalists on the nature of roads in his Pru East constituency in the Bono East Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The lawmaker threatened to sue the Road Minister and the Ghana Highways Authority if they do not fix the central corridor roads, which he said have now become a death trap.

The road in question goes through Atebubu, Yeji and is a major link road from the Southern part of Ghana to the North.

“I appeal to Highways Authority. I appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and I am bringing in even the Ministry of National Security because the road has security implications,” Dr Donkor said.

READ ALSO: Sexual harassment suit against First Atlantic Bank and CFO goes to court today

It was during this encounter with the newsmen that K.T Hammond who was passing by together with others came from behind Dr Donkor and covered his eyes with his hand.

The lawmaker who could not fathom what was happening is seen in a video of the incident struggling to regain sight. While he was at it, K.T. Hammond quickly ran away.

Dr Donkor laughed off the development after realizing that it was his colleague that was being his playful self. Other people present such as MP for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings laughed over it.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fear griped TikToker as one of 2 lions she was walking with turned towards her

TikToker walking with 2 big lions freezes as one of them suddenly turns towards her (video)

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Phone-pressing groom refuses to join bride in cutting wedding cake

Phone-pressing groom refuses to join bride in cutting wedding cake (video)

Rev Canon Amankwah and his wife, Ruth

‘My first night wasn’t easy’ - Catholic priest who’s now a married Anglican priest speaks (video)