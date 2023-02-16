K.T Hammond blinds Kwabena Donkor while addressing press conference (video)

The lawmaker threatened to sue the Road Minister and the Ghana Highways Authority if they do not fix the central corridor roads, which he said have now become a death trap.

The road in question goes through Atebubu, Yeji and is a major link road from the Southern part of Ghana to the North.

“I appeal to Highways Authority. I appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and I am bringing in even the Ministry of National Security because the road has security implications,” Dr Donkor said.

It was during this encounter with the newsmen that K.T Hammond who was passing by together with others came from behind Dr Donkor and covered his eyes with his hand.

The lawmaker who could not fathom what was happening is seen in a video of the incident struggling to regain sight. While he was at it, K.T. Hammond quickly ran away.