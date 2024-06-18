Late Labianca CEO asked me to keep explosive recording until she's 'no more' - Adakabre

According to Adakabre, the recording in question was captured during a private meeting with Mrs Buah in August 2023. Recounting the circumstances leading to the recording, Adakabre described receiving an unexpected call from Mrs Buah, who invited him to her residence for a confidential discussion. Remarkably, he complied with her request to arrive without his vehicle.

Upon arrival at Mrs Buah's home, Adakabre was escorted to her bedroom, where she proceeded to share confidential details with him for over an hour. Adakabre clarified that he initially did not have a recorder but was able to capture the conversation at Mrs Buah's insistence. Notably, she instructed him not to broadcast the recording during her lifetime but to hold onto it until after her passing.

"In August 2023, I received a call from Mrs Buah, requesting a private meeting at her home. She led me to her bedroom and asked if I had a recorder. She intended to share something significant with me, instructing me to keep the recording until she was no longer with us," Adakabre recounted on Neat FM.

Describing the contents of the audio as "explosive", Adakabre highlighted that his voice is heard only briefly at the beginning and end of the recording. With Mrs Buah's recent death, he now faces a dilemma regarding the future of this potentially sensitive material.

"The contents of the audio are substantial and incendiary. I have kept the recording safe, but I am uncertain about whether to release it and, if so, when," Adakabre admitted.

Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, recognised for her role as CEO of Labianca Company Limited, a prominent frozen food importer in West Africa, also served as the Western Regional representative on the Council of State before her passing. Her sudden death has prompted speculation about the potential revelations within the audio recording safeguarded by Adakabre.

As the public awaits Adakabre's decision on the fate of this secretive recording, the implications of its contents could potentially reshape narratives surrounding Mrs Buah's legacy and influence in business and regional governance circles.