Let’s move on – Muntaka says after Mahama’s intervention in minority reshuffle

Andreas Kamasah

Muntaka Mubarak has called on his fellow members of the opposition National Democratic Congress to put behind all issues emerging from the recent reshuffle in the leadership in parliament for the good of the party.

Minority chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak

According to the minority Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, he had a meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday about the developments and as a result, decided to let bygones be bygones.

“I want to, first of all, thank him for the words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother.

His Excellency's intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle,” Muntaka wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, February 6, 2023.

He entreated his constituents and the supporters of the DNC to focus attention and energies on winning the 2024 elections to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party.

“We are for the interest of our party, NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards the 2024 elections.

“I thank all our chiefs, Queen Mothers Imams, and supporters for your prayers and solidarity. I pray for Allah’s guidance in all our affairs. Long live NDC, long live Ghana,” the former minority Chief Whip said.

Last month, the NDC reshuffled its leadership in parliament and it sparked controversy and anger within the party’s rank and file.

In a letter addressed to the speaker, the party has replaced Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale-South Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam. James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy was also replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP as the Chief Whip.

