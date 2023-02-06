Let’s move on – Muntaka says after Mahama’s intervention in minority reshuffle

“I want to, first of all, thank him for the words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother.

His Excellency's intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle,” Muntaka wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, February 6, 2023.

He entreated his constituents and the supporters of the DNC to focus attention and energies on winning the 2024 elections to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party.

“We are for the interest of our party, NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards the 2024 elections.

“I thank all our chiefs, Queen Mothers Imams, and supporters for your prayers and solidarity. I pray for Allah’s guidance in all our affairs. Long live NDC, long live Ghana,” the former minority Chief Whip said.

Last month, the NDC reshuffled its leadership in parliament and it sparked controversy and anger within the party’s rank and file.