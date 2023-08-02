Level 300 ICT student of UENR beaten by other students who mistook him for a thief (video)

According to a report by UTV, while they were going home, one of his colleagues in whose company he was, complained of a stomach upset and decided to visit the washroom of one of the hostels. As they waited after a reasonable time and he was not returning, they decided to follow up.

During a search for their friend who had gone to visit the washroom, Thompson found himself on one of the floors of the storey building hostel and was accosted by some occupants. He explained himself, but some male students numbering four unleashed electric cables and canes among other weapons on him and flogged him to a pulp. It was only after Thompson’s friends, together with the one who had visited the washroom returned and could not find him that they decided to search for him too. Then they heard someone crying for rescue and rushed to the scene only to find him being assaulted helplessly.

The matter was reported to the authorities of UENR, and one of the assailants was arrested while a search has been mounted for the remaining three who have since fled the hostel.

It is reported that the attackers suspected Thompson as the one who had been stealing their phones and other belongings. He sustained severe injuries on his face, back and other parts of his body.