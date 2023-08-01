Musa Semwogerere was handcuffed by Ugandan police at the Law Development Centre (LDC) at Lira.
Magistrate arrested for dressing like woman to write law exam for his girlfriend
A newly appointed magistrate who chose to prove his love for his girlfriend the illegal way by posing as a woman to write a law examination on her behalf has been arrested and remanded into custody.
Recommended articles
Reports say the suspect, fondly called Mukisa Anthony was caught red-handed on Friday, July 28, 2023, while writing the said exams for his girlfriend, identified as Irene Mutonyi.
Local media reports suggest that he was promoted to the rank of grade one magistrate by the Judicial Service Commission two weeks ago but he barely enjoyed his new post before this scandal.
He has been charged with two counts of forgery and remanded into prison till August 3.
The director of the Law Development Centre, Frank Nigel Othembi said that Semwogerere’s conduct violated Section 351 of the Penal Code Act and Impersonation contrary to Section 381 of the Penal Code Act.
“We reported the matter to the Police and he has been charged with two counts of uttering a false document contrary to Section 351 of the Penal Code Act and Impersonation contrary to Section 381 of the Penal Code Act and remanded to prison till August 3, 2023. We will ensure that this case is prosecuted fully to its conclusion, including all other culpable persons,” the LDC boss is quoted to have said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Ugandan judiciary has reportedly confirmed in a statement that Semwogerere was recently appointed by the Judicial Service Commission. It added that in the face of this ignominy, his appointment would be revoked.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh