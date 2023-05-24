Man, 22, lands in hospital as one of grillz worn to decorate teeth gets stuck in his lungs

It is reported that the young man from Wisconsin had suffered an epileptic seizure, and after recovering, he started experiencing severe coughing and heavy wheezing.

The man whose identity has not been revealed, sought medical assistance and after X-ray scans were conducted on him, doctors found that he had a 4-cm-long mass, which looked like dentures, lodged in the right main stem bronchus, an airway to his lung.

He told doctors that he was wearing his silver-plated grillz when he had the seizure, but could not find them after he recovered.

Doctors inserted a bronchoscope down the airway to remove the dental accessory before the man had some respite. He however experienced bronchospasm – where muscles in the lung airway tighten – from the operation and was given steroid treatment before being discharged, odditycentral.com reports.

In another report, a businessman from southern Thailand who drinks crocodile blood mixed with alcohol twice a day says it is a source of what he refers to as his good health.

Rojakorn Nanon, a 52-year-old man from Thailand’s Trang province, starts his day with a glass of crocodile mixed with a Thai spirit called lao khao, and then takes another dose in the evening before bedtime.

He said that he used to be physically weak and exhausted all the time but ever since he started drinking crocodile blood two months ago, his health has improved beyond expectation.

In his view, the mixture is a good booster for several organs of the human body, for the blood, and for the nervous system among other things.

53-year-old Wanchai Chaikerd, the owner of the largest crocodile farm in the Ban Pho subdistrict introduced Nanon to the crocodile blood mixture, which he sells for 200 – 300 baht ($6 – $9) per glass.

He advertised the concoction to Nanon, saying it helps blood circulation, strengthens red blood cells, increases platelet count and white blood cells, nourishes egg and sperm cells and cures infertility.