Man allegedly kills himself after wife donates all earnings from farming activity to church

According to reports, the tragic tragedy happened on September 6 in Muwalo Village, Thyolo District, Malawi.

George Kaleso, senior superintendent of the Masambanjati Police, confirmed the suicide in a statement.

According to Kaleso, the pair was hired to perform piecework in gardening and received K12,000, which the wife kept.

“Yesterday, when Kondwani asked for his share, the wife told him she had donated the money to their local church,” the police boss is quoted to have said in a statement.

He added that the woman's admission sparked a contentious quarrel between her and the husband before he was subsequently discovered hanging from the top of the church to which the money in question was donated.

In other news, the founder of Christian Foundation Fellowship church has warned men against being clean-shaven, saying it is sinful and challenges the authority of God.

According to the Kenyan man of God, Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, while women are given the freedom to shave their hair cleanly, men on the other hand are forbidden to do so.

A video which shows the preacher addressing the controversial topic has been circulating online and caused people to share interesting views in reaction to his sermon.

“Men, we have been instructed not to have long hair. However, it should not be shaved cleanly.

“Hatuwezi kata nywele yote tukae kama nyungu (we can't cut all our hair and end up looking like traditional cooking pots) because only women are allowed to do it,” Ng'ang'a said, as quoted by Tuko.com.ke.

He went on further to caution men to desist from shaving cleanly to avoid the wrath of God.

“The homes of all men with clean-shaven heads start being destroyed. They will start complaining that they don't have money for rent,” he said.