The suspect, Ryan Lusalishi, a Kenyan man, is reported to have been charged with theft contrary to section 268 read alongside section 275 of the penal code after he allegedly made away with his lover’s laptop worth KSh 25,000 and shoes.
Man arrested, charged for stealing girlfriend’s shoes and gifting to second girlfriend
A bearded handsome man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s shoes and gifted them to his second girlfriend.
The items are said to belong to the suspect’s girlfriend Elizabeth Okumu, which he carried without her knowledge and permission, and then gifted to his other girlfriend.
According to Nairobi News, Lusalishi is also facing an additional charge of conveying suspected stolen property contrary to section 323 of the penal code.
“He is accused of having a bag and a pair of shoes reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained at the time of his arrest.
“Upon returning from work, Okumu discovered some of her personal effects had been misplaced, thus arousing her curiosity. She established that her laptop, a pair of shoes, a bag and a Kenya Commercial Bank ATM card were missing. Okumu went ahead and reported the matter to the police who immediately began their investigations
“The man's second girlfriend informed the police that he had returned home with the items. He was apprehended and the bag and the shoes were recovered from his house,” tuko.co.ke reports.
Lusalishi was put before Principal Magistrate Gathogo Sogomo of Makadara Law Courts where he denied the charges proffered against him.
The court released him on a surety bond of KSh 50, 000 and an alternative cash bail of KSh 30, 000achagua.
He is expected to reappear in court on January 31, 2023, when the case would be mentioned but the hearing will start in earnest on May 22.
