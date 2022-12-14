Man arrested, charged for stealing girlfriend’s shoes and gifting to second girlfriend

The items are said to belong to the suspect’s girlfriend Elizabeth Okumu, which he carried without her knowledge and permission, and then gifted to his other girlfriend.

According to Nairobi News, Lusalishi is also facing an additional charge of conveying suspected stolen property contrary to section 323 of the penal code.

“He is accused of having a bag and a pair of shoes reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained at the time of his arrest.

“Upon returning from work, Okumu discovered some of her personal effects had been misplaced, thus arousing her curiosity. She established that her laptop, a pair of shoes, a bag and a Kenya Commercial Bank ATM card were missing. Okumu went ahead and reported the matter to the police who immediately began their investigations

“The man's second girlfriend informed the police that he had returned home with the items. He was apprehended and the bag and the shoes were recovered from his house,” tuko.co.ke reports.

Lusalishi was put before Principal Magistrate Gathogo Sogomo of Makadara Law Courts where he denied the charges proffered against him.

The court released him on a surety bond of KSh 50, 000 and an alternative cash bail of KSh 30, 000achagua.