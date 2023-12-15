Man arrested for joining Police Training School with fake KNUST certificate he made

When the authorities looked into his records, they found out the truth. His certificate was not real; it was made up. This led to Sadam getting arrested. During questioning, he admitted that he made the fake certificate in 2020.

The news of Sadam's arrest shocked the small town as people couldn't believe that a police recruit would do such a thing.

In another report, a 45-year-old farmer, Abubakari Numburu, who called the District Chief Executive of Chereponi in the North East Region on the phone to threaten him with death, has been jailed for five years.

The Northern Region's Yendi Circuit court considered his conduct a violation of section 75 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29 and jailed him following his guilty plea.

The prosecution, led by D/C/Inspector Nicodemus York, detailed how Numburu, a farmer residing in Kwame Nansoni, had placed a menacing call to Nashiru Zuwera Muda on November 20, 2023, threatening, “I will kill you if you dare enter Chereponi.”

The alarmed complainant didn’t want to wait for the now-convict to back his death threat with action. He promptly reported the matter to Chereponi police, who, with the assistance of National Security, apprehended Numburu.

During the interrogation, Numburu admitted guilt in his caution statement, leading Judge H/H Justice Francis Ayamwuni Asobayire to decree a five-year prison term for the offence.

