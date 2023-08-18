Man begs for mercy as he receives slaps for losing people’s monies in sports betting (video)

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana’s 10% betting tax to be slapped on winnings from sports betting, which took effect from Tuesday, August 15 has stirred angry reactions among Ghanaian youth, with some politicians and analysts expressing divided views on the matter.

While some people say the government has not created sufficient jobs for the millions of unemployed youths and should not attempt to frustrate the only means some of them are able to make money to fend for themselves, others say the activity makes the youth lazy, so imposing a tax on it will discourage them from engaging in it. Another school of thought is that taxing an activity that is considered to have the potential to harm the citizenry is tantamount to legitimizing it.