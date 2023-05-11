ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man born without arms demonstrates how he irons his clothes, netizens in awe (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Have you ever wondered if you could live a meaningful life without your arms? Well, a physically challenged man has demonstrated how without his arms he still manages to take care of himself, including ironing his clothes.

Sammy Brayo, born without arms demonstrates how he irons his clothes
Sammy Brayo, born without arms demonstrates how he irons his clothes

In a heartwarming video shared by Sammy Brayo, he sought to encourage other people with disabilities not to underestimate their capabilities regardless of their conditions.

Recommended articles

The video captioned “How I iron”, shows the handsome young man using his feet to iron his pair of shorts impeccably.

The ease with which Brayo who is said to be a swimmer did the ironing of the grey attire neatly has left many people in a state of awe, and elicited numerous applauses from social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt, he first plugged the iron into the electricity power extension using his foot. He then sat on a couch, with the pair of shorts laid on a table in front of him.

He then laid back, stretched his left foot to put on the iron box, stood and used his right foot to iron the shorts.

The dexterity of Sammy Brayo, who himself is a motivational speaker, in the video has made many social media users agree more with the saying that disability is not inability.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian spare parts dealer’s ultra-modern hospital shock Gabby Otchere-Darko

Ghanaian spare parts dealer’s ultra-modern hospital leaves Gabby Otchere-Darko in shock

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

Landlord’s son butchers tenant’s little son to death

Ghanaian woman, 31, who helps people with sickle cell stabbed to death in the UK

Ghanaian woman, 31, who helps people with sickle cell stabbed to death in the UK

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman