Man born without arms demonstrates how he irons his clothes, netizens in awe (video)

In a heartwarming video shared by Sammy Brayo, he sought to encourage other people with disabilities not to underestimate their capabilities regardless of their conditions.
Have you ever wondered if you could live a meaningful life without your arms? Well, a physically challenged man has demonstrated how without his arms he still manages to take care of himself, including ironing his clothes.
The video captioned “How I iron”, shows the handsome young man using his feet to iron his pair of shorts impeccably.
The ease with which Brayo who is said to be a swimmer did the ironing of the grey attire neatly has left many people in a state of awe, and elicited numerous applauses from social media users.
Wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt, he first plugged the iron into the electricity power extension using his foot. He then sat on a couch, with the pair of shorts laid on a table in front of him.
He then laid back, stretched his left foot to put on the iron box, stood and used his right foot to iron the shorts.
The dexterity of Sammy Brayo, who himself is a motivational speaker, in the video has made many social media users agree more with the saying that disability is not inability.
