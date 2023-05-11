Man born without arms demonstrates how he irons his clothes, netizens in awe (video)

The video captioned “How I iron”, shows the handsome young man using his feet to iron his pair of shorts impeccably.

The ease with which Brayo who is said to be a swimmer did the ironing of the grey attire neatly has left many people in a state of awe, and elicited numerous applauses from social media users.

Wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt, he first plugged the iron into the electricity power extension using his foot. He then sat on a couch, with the pair of shorts laid on a table in front of him.

He then laid back, stretched his left foot to put on the iron box, stood and used his right foot to iron the shorts.