Man in fear after being caught having gay sex

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A man named Issah Abdul Aziz married with 3 children has come out of the closet confessing his sexuality and his affairs with his lover.

He said he started feeling for sex with his fellow colleague when he was in Senior High School adding that when he married, his wife constantly advised him to stop but it was difficult for him to do.

In a recent confession, Issah Aziz had said he relocated from Ghana because his life and that of his family were in danger.

According to him, his family back home is scared to go into public places because of hate and stigmatization.

On December 2022, Issah Aziz was caught having sex with his boy lover Yussif Bara Yunus on new years day at Kasoa a Suburb of Accra. the two lovers were mercilessly beaten to a pulp and nearly set ablaze by the mob, however, they managed to escape and lay low for a while in his village Chamba, in the Northern region.

On his return back to his family after the long hiatus on the condition that he will be taken to the Muslim cleric(imam) of the area and face any consequences, He was summoned a few days after returning to appear before the imam and was questioned about the incident.

Issah Abdul Aziz nearly three months away from home and family in the USA is broken-hearted and scared for his life because members of the community are looking to kill him or burn his family alive if they don't show his whereabouts.

As the teachings of the holy Quran, which preaches against this immorality, members of his community are angered by his choice of orientation, and as religion and culture demands he is been disowned by his family.

Issah Aziz is currently in a state of worry as his wife and immediate family are being bothered by several calls by the people of the community wanting his whereabouts to take his life.

He is now in hiding and seeking asylum in a foreign country with only his wife and friend knowing his whereabouts.

