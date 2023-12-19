Man kills next-door couple over parking space

The alleged assailant, Kachornsak Panyadee, reportedly grew increasingly exasperated with the couple's guests obstructing the entrance to his house. Seizing an opportunity, Panyadee patiently waited until the visitors departed before entering the victims' residence armed with a knife.

According to a Mail Online report, the assailant first attacked Anurak as she answered the door, and then turned his violence towards Michael, who rushed to assist his terrified partner. Local Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaiwanich Khamlamool conveyed that they received a distressing report about the stabbing and promptly responded to the scene, where Panyadee surrendered.

Details from the police investigation indicated that Michael suffered two stab wounds to the chest and another to his torso, while Anurak was stabbed in the abdomen. Anurak's 18-year-old daughter, Parichat Longsokchueak, shared that her mother had frequently quarrelled with the neighbour, particularly over parking issues.

"I don't live with my parents, but I know my mom often argued with the neighbor regarding the parking. The perpetrator may have been dissatisfied with my family for blocking the parking space. My mother also tends to speak loudly, so that may also be a reason for his actions," Parichat revealed.