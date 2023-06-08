The Chinese man identified only as Wang, had the surgery in December 2014 and returned to work in July 2015. Subsequently, he started feeling discomfort and spending three to six hours in the toilet every day. According to his former employer, during 10 days, he took a total of 22 bathroom breaks, which lasted between 47 minutes and 6 hours, odditycentral.com reports.
Man loses case after suing employer for sacking him over 6-hour toilet break
An employee who underwent surgery for an anorectal issue, which makes him visit the washroom frequently and spend a long time easing himself has lost a suit he filed against his employer for terminating his contract.
Recommended articles
Unable to tolerate Wang’s work attitude any longer, the unnamed company from Tianjin hid behind the provisions in its staff handbook relating to tardiness, leaving work early, and authorized absences and fired him. This was after they monitored him between September 7 and September 17, 2015, during which time he took at least 3 long bathroom breaks per day.
Wang felt treated unfairly and headed to the court of arbitration seeking to compel his former employer to reinstate him. After a long battle, the Tianjin high court gave a verdict this year in favour of Wang’s employer. The court said that the times that the petitioner spent in the toilet during work hours were not within reasonable and normal physiological needs.
The development has left social media users divided, with some people saying that the company was inconsiderate to Wang, while others sympathise with his situation but add that it will be hard for any employer to tolerate him.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh