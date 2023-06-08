Man loses case after suing employer for sacking him over 6-hour toilet break

Unable to tolerate Wang’s work attitude any longer, the unnamed company from Tianjin hid behind the provisions in its staff handbook relating to tardiness, leaving work early, and authorized absences and fired him. This was after they monitored him between September 7 and September 17, 2015, during which time he took at least 3 long bathroom breaks per day.

Wang felt treated unfairly and headed to the court of arbitration seeking to compel his former employer to reinstate him. After a long battle, the Tianjin high court gave a verdict this year in favour of Wang’s employer. The court said that the times that the petitioner spent in the toilet during work hours were not within reasonable and normal physiological needs.