Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

Andreas Kamasah

Police in Kumasi have mounted a search for a man who shot a 26-year-old woman multiple times at close range to death.

Reports say the bloody incident occurred at Adum in Kumasi on the night of Thursday, April 20, 2023, around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

It is unclear what provoked the yet-to-be-identified man to kill the deceased identified as Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

According to Graphic Online, after shooting the lady, the gunman jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle - commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and fled.

The victim was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

It is further reported that before the man shot the lady, they both were seen having a conversation.

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle] to run away.

“Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him,” Graphic Online quotes eyewitnesses as saying.

Suspicion is rife that the suspect and the deceased might be lovers whose relationship may have gone bad.

