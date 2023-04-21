Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

It is unclear what provoked the yet-to-be-identified man to kill the deceased identified as Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

Pulse Ghana

According to Graphic Online, after shooting the lady, the gunman jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle - commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and fled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

It is further reported that before the man shot the lady, they both were seen having a conversation.

Pulse Ghana

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle] to run away.

“Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him,” Graphic Online quotes eyewitnesses as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT