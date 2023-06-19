Manhyia palace fines pastor GHC20k, 4 sheep for adding church member’s wife to his 3 wives

According to Ghanaweb.com Pastor Macaiah Addai was ordered to slaughter four sheep as an act of appeasement to the land's gods and to atone for his sins.

But a well-known chief in Kumasi intervened on Pastor Macaiah's behalf, begging for a lighter sentence. The pastor was instructed to bring two sheep, which were then exchanged for GH6000 in cash instead of four sheep after the petitions were accepted. Pastor Macaiah paid the bill right away.

Additionally, he was sentenced to pay GH20,000 to Kofi Adjei, a church member whose wife he is accused of stealing and having an affair with.

Adjei told the five-member panel at the Manhyia palace, that had been married to Gloria Amponsa for 21 years and they had lived peacefully together with their children. However, his wife suddenly started behaving strangely and his efforts to save the marriage proved futile.

Hoping that Pastor Macaiah Addai and the church elders could be of help, Adjei approached them. But the man of God told Adjei that he could not help reconcile him and his wife. He explained to the heartbroken church member that Gloria Amponsa had already informed him that she was no longer his wife and that she had taken drinks to Adjei’s family to inform them about the marriage dissolution.

Unknowing to Adjei, Pastor Macaiah was the one behind his predicament.

“Two days later, I discovered that my wife was living with Pastor Macaiah Addai as a married couple. For over a year and a half, all my attempts to convince my wife to return home have failed,” Adjei narrated to the panel of chiefs.

When he had the opportunity to defend himself, Pastor Macaiah claimed to have taken Gloria Amponsa as his wife because she had told her that she was no more with Kofi Adjei.

He further revealed that he did not perform any marriage rite for Gloria because he is a proponent of Jewish marriage ordinances and customs, which gives a man the right to not pay a dowry to the family of a woman who is divorced.