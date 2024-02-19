Mentally ill man shot dead after killing 4 people, 1 in critical condition

In a relentless spree of violence, Daganaa forcibly entered a room where two children, aged 10 and 12, were peacefully asleep, mercilessly stabbing them. Even the children's frail and immobile grandmother fell victim to his brutality.

The rampage continued as Daganaa made his way to another household, where he attacked another person resting in the compound's foyer. Confronted by horrified residents, the suspect retreated into a room, threatening anyone who dared to approach him.

Fearing for their safety and the escalating violence, residents urgently contacted the Bole police command for assistance. Upon arrival, two police officers were met with further aggression from Daganaa, prompting them to respond with necessary force, resulting in his demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragically, by the time the ordeal concluded, four innocent lives had been lost, and the aged grandmother was critically wounded. She is currently receiving medical treatment at Carpenter Hospital in Bole, where her condition remains precarious.