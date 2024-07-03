Mother left with severe burns after 14-year-old daughter poured hot water on her

The daughter, reacting angrily, turned and poured the boiling water and garden eggs on her mother, causing serious injuries.

According to reports from EDHUB on X, the mother has chosen not to report the incident to the police, stating that she does not wish to pursue legal action against her daughter.

A video capturing the aftermath features a woman speaking in Akan, lamenting the situation: "Why will you do this to your mother? How will she heal? She has nothing. Just a girl of 14 years. I am so sad, I don’t even know what to do."

Social Media Reaction

The incident has ignited a wave of reactions on social media, with users expressing disbelief, concern, and calls for better parenting.

Fabregas (@Fabre_gas41) speculated about the mother's role but condemned the daughter's action: "Then the mother didn’t just tap her I guess. But her action was wrong tho."

Kai.ros (@Kal_Michaels) used the incident to express gratitude towards his own mother: "Let me go tell my mom how much I love her over and over again since some of you don’t appreciate yours 😀."

Ben (@format2G) criticised parenting styles within certain communities: "The fact is most Akan women don’t know how to train up children.. they pamper them too much.. I’m an Akan but this can never happen in an Ewe home."

Enzo's Baby Brother 🇬🇭 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Jaybabs999) blamed social media for influencing children's behaviour: "My kid isn't gon own a phone till she's 18. This social media indiscipline is out of control. Kids these days...hmmm sad."

