Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase radio, others for false publication, seeks GH¢10m damage

Gyamfi has categorically denied these accusations, labelling them as "ridiculous and purely nonsensical." In a recent interview on Adom TV, he expressed his frustration and threatened legal action against those responsible for circulating a viral video purportedly from the trip.
Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken legal action against Asaase Radio, ABC News, and journalists Wilberforce Asare and Michael Afriyie for publishing false reports. The allegations claim that Gyamfi misused party resources to fund a trip to Miami with his wife.
"But you know what, there are certain things that you allow to pass because of the nature of our jobs and the fact that we cannot find time for certain things. These are some unemployed NPP foot soldiers who have been paid to do that so you cannot even hold them responsible," Gyamfi remarked. "However, there are some people who will be taken on relative to this matter and the issues will be settled in court."
Gyamfi provided evidence to support his claim that he did not embark on any such trip. He detailed his itinerary from the previous week, during which he was actively engaged in hosting party events, including the NDC 360 show.
Seeking justice, Gyamfi is demanding GH¢10 million in damages from the defendants. This lawsuit aims to address the harm caused by the defamatory reports and to hold those responsible accountable in a court of law.