My 3 kids are for my father, my husband doesn't know - Woman who's slept with dad for 20 years

The lady who wrote to Accra-based Citi FM/TV's relationship show, Sister Sister, disclosed that her father started having sex with her when she was only 15 years old and she even became pregnant at a point.

Her mother who was bent on knowing the man responsible for the pregnancy threatened to disown her, forcing her to mention the father.

"The shock of this got my mother always thinking because she had no one to talk to, she fell sick and eventually died," the anonymous woman revealed.

In the letter that was shared on the Facebook page of 'Sister Sister', she added that not even the death of her mother could stop her and her father from continuing with the incestuous sexual affair.

"My father and I continued our relationship despite knowing it was wrong because we were so much into each other," she said.

Eventually, she found a boyfriend and later got married, but interestingly, during their courtship and the entire life of her marriage to her husband, she consistently had sex with her father and continues to do so, claiming they are both into each other.

"After 20 years of this amorous affair with my father, I finally got married and moved in with my husband. Though married, my father and I are still together.

My father always takes me on vacation but my husband never complains because he sees nothing wrong with it."

Well, it is said that only a woman knows the actual father of her child. According to the mother of three, all her children are sired by her father, with her ignorant husband being in complete oblivion.

"I’m 35 now, I have 3 beautiful kids and they are all my father’s but nobody has ever suspected because I look like him. For some time now I’ve been feeling bad about the whole situation," she lamented.