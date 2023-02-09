Nana Yaa Jantuah’s contagious tears on TV over Debt Exchange get Ghanaians crying (video)

She could not believe that pensioner bondholders have been picketing at the Ministry of Finance for the past four days, asking for exemption from the programme that will endanger their livelihoods but neither the minister nor any official deems it necessary to address them.

“You are talking about Debt Exchange when the old people of this country don’t know how it is going to be. We all don’t know what will happen to our investments.

“These old people look at them you don’t even care. You make these old people come to the ministry and picket and you don’t even care. These are elders who have worked for this…

“You have mismanaged the economy, made yourself rich, made your people rich, made everybody rich within your space. And you want to treat Ghanaians like this. How can you treat us like this?” she cried.

While some Facebook users said she was shedding crocodile tears others say her tears were infectious as they could not control theirs.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

The deadline for signing up for the programme expired on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, but the government said in a press statement that some of the bondholders faced “technical glitches as they tried to complete the online tender process” and has given them a 3-day window to enable such persons to complete the process.