NDC protesters swim in abandoned National Cathedral-turned swimming pool (video)

The protest was part of a nationwide demonstration held on Tuesday, 17th September, by thousands of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters and sympathisers. The protest aimed to put pressure on the Electoral Commission (EC) to address concerns about alleged irregularities in the 2024 voter register. NDC leaders have called for an independent audit of the register, which they argue contains discrepancies that could jeopardise the credibility of the upcoming general elections.

Led by top executives of the opposition party, protesters marched across all 16 regions of Ghana, submitting petitions to various EC offices, including its national headquarters in Accra. One of the petitions was also delivered to Parliament, urging the legislature to intervene and ensure the EC agrees to the audit.

In a rare moment of political unity, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, expressed support for the NDC’s concerns while receiving their petitioin on behalf of the Speaker. Speaking on the day of the protest, he acknowledged that Parliament must take the issues seriously and encourage dialogue between all stakeholders. "If there are genuine concerns, we can all raise them and discuss them at the table," Afenyo-Markin said.

The NDC's demands, outlined by General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey during the protest, include a bi-partisan probe into the EC’s handling of the voter register, an independent forensic audit, and the immediate publication of the findings. The party also called for a re-exhibition of the voter register after the audit, alongside a five-day extension for further verification.

While most of the demonstrations were peaceful, there was a minor disturbance in Kumasi, where protesters attempted to breach the premises of the Electoral Commission. One police officer was injured in the incident, though order was quickly restored. The Ghana Police Service has since praised the overall conduct of the protesters and organisers, commending the event as largely peaceful across the country.

As Ghana prepares for the critical December 2024 elections, the NDC's protest has reignited debates about electoral transparency. The EC has acknowledged the concerns of the NDC in their petition, and assured that they will be looked into and responded to.