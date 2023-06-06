Newly commissioned Ghanaian Catechist dies after feeling dizzy while preaching

The Council Chairman of the Church, Ephraim Nyaaba Awuni is reported as saying that the Catechist was delivering a sermon to the congregation when he started experiencing dizziness.

He disclosed that some members of the church who noticed Azure's condition asked him to take a break to rest and return to continue preaching.

He then walked back to his seat and nearly fell onto the Sanctuary of the Church, which suggested that his situation might be more serious than initially thought.

The church members quickly rushed him to the hospital in Bolgatanga for examination, but a few minutes after arrival, Azure was pronounced dead.

“Before the start of the Service, he was okay, we did not notice anything wrong with him and he read the Gospel without any challenges, so we are shocked about his departure, but we will take it that he has accomplished his calling on earth,” Nyaaba Awuni told the GNA.

Charity Azure, the widow of the late Catechist expressed surprise at his death, saying he had not complained of any illness or discomfort.

The late Catechist was 42 years old before his passing. He left behind a widow and three children.