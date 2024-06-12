Nigeria's IGP orders investigation into 'murder' of Ghanaian and Nigerian friend

A statement from the Nigerian Police Force's spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the IGP’s order, highlighting that the Monitoring Unit is tasked with conducting the investigation. This unit is to look into the roles played by the initial investigative team in Abia State and the Force Intelligence Department's Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT). They have been given a two-week timeframe to complete their investigation and present a comprehensive report.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed the Monitoring Unit to conduct a thorough and high-powered investigation into the suspected murder of one Andrew Ochekwo," the statement read.

"This directive comes amid the numerous allegations, arguments, and counterarguments surrounding the case, which also involves the disappearance of two ladies, Celine and Afiba after their trip to visit the said Andrew in Aba, Abia State, for which he was alleged to be responsible."

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Gwamnishu, a Nigerian rights activist, has claimed that the two women were kidnapped and declared missing shortly after their trip. Following Ochekwo's arrest, human remains were reportedly found at his Aba residence. Ochekwo was later killed while being transported to Abuja, allegedly while trying to escape from police custody.

Pulse Ghana

The IGP assured that the case would be handled with the utmost professionalism and integrity, urging the public and stakeholders to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

He also encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward, promising that all information would be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.

ADVERTISEMENT