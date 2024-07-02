'Ghana would have thrived if NPP continued NDC's projects'- Woman sparks debate

She emphasised the unprecedented rise in food prices, attributing it to the government's failure to sustain previous initiatives. However, the young man countered that such increases are expected as part of economic growth. "Why don't you expect prices to go up? Everyone is experiencing this," he said.

The woman further insisted that had President Akufo-Addo continued the projects, Ghana would have progressed instead of regressing. "You are taking us backwards. Remember what Mahama did," she added.

The confrontation quickly garnered attention on social media, where users expressed their views on the matter.

God’s Plan (@_Gods_Plan_) tweeted, "It’s so true, when a government continues unfinished projects, our country wouldn’t be in this mess. It would save us money for other new projects. They think only about what they achieved for themselves."

Youngerz (@Youngerz10) noted, "So the point here is NDC gets one vote and NPP also gets one vote for Ashaiman."

Bawumia THE CLOWN (@VrrVRR20) questioned, "How do NPP supporters now accept that things were supposed to increase 3-5 times but cannot accept the fact that things should not even increase 2x in the previous administration? How? I mean how?"

FiIfI (@khofidezzy) urged, "Please, we shouldn't fight each other but the government. They owe us a duty to make our lives comfortable, and we all know how things are now."

