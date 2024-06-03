Nsawam Gov't Hospital: Huge leakage during rainfall causes relocation of patients

"Patients on sick beds had to be repositioned in one of the wards at the Nsawam government hospital after a huge leakage from the weak roof following today's heavy rainfall," the post stated, illustrating the urgency of the situation.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 2, 2024, adding to the challenges faced by the healthcare institution.

Some social media users have expressed disappointment over the issue

Oben expressed frustration over the diversion of funds meant for hospital renovations, implying that political motives often override essential infrastructure maintenance.

Bra_kobbie raised concerns about the exorbitant fees charged by hospitals in Ghana, questioning where the funds are allocated if basic issues like roof repairs remain unaddressed.

Yumvita3 echoed the shock felt by many, remarking on the distressing state of a hospital in 2024, where water poured like a waterfall due to roof leaks.

SirrGOM drew attention to the disparity in government priorities, contrasting the dilapidated state of the hospital with the lavish infrastructure projects undertaken by politicians.