Heavy rainfall causes trees to fall on vehicles in Darkuman (Video)

The weakened trees, unable to withstand the force of the sustained rainfall and strong winds, toppled over, landing on the parked vehicles.

In a video posted by @eddie_wrt on X, a Toyota car is seen badly damaged from the impact of the uprooted tree. An eyewtitness is heard narrating how the incident happened in the video and he pointed out two more of such tragedies on the same stretch in Darkuman.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, a man was recently found dead on the Accra-Tema motorway after his car submerges in floodwaters.

The vehicle had been swept away by floodwaters near a bridge during a heavy downpour on Saturday, but the car and the driver's body were only discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), police, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and bystanders worked together to retrieve the vehicle. Nana-Mintah Nanor, the second-in-command at the Tema Motorway Fire Station, provided details of the incident to Joy News. He recounted that the GNFS was notified around midday on Tuesday, several days after the flood occurred.

“A dispatch rider, who witnessed the incident, rushed to the station and informed us about the car being washed away by floodwaters into the drain of the bridge, less than 100 metres from Nutrifoods,” Nanor explained, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

ADVERTISEMENT