5 times Ghanaian politicians promised to end Accra floods

The root causes are multifaceted, including inadequate drainage systems, poor waste management, and rapid urbanization.

Over the years, various Ghanaian politicians have made numerous promises to end Accra's flooding woes, yet the problem persists.

Here's a look at some notable instances where political leaders vowed to tackle this issue.

1. Late President John Evans Atta Mills (2009-2012)

During his tenure, President John Evans Atta Mills acknowledged the severe flooding issues in Accra and committed to improving the city's drainage infrastructure.

His administration initiated the "Accra Storm Drain Project" to construct new drainage systems and desilt existing ones.

Despite these efforts, the execution faced delays and funding challenges, leaving many of the flood-prone areas still vulnerable by the end of his term.

2. John Mahama (2012-2016)

John Mahama who succeeded Atta Mills, also emphasised combating floods in Accra.

Following the devastating June 3, 2015 floods, which resulted in significant loss of life and property, Mahama's government launched several initiatives.

These included the "National Sanitation Day" to promote cleanliness and proper waste disposal, and the allocation of funds for emergency drainage works.

However, systemic issues and slow project implementation continued to hamper progress.

However, in 2024 ahead of the general elections, Mahama has reiterated his commitment to addressing the perennial flooding problem in Accra.

Mahama said his government would find engineering solutions to the persistent flooding issues, especially in Accra if he is re-elected as President in the December 2024 general elections.

He indicated that his government would implement an effective prevention and management plan which would include investing in sustainable drainage systems, clearing structures in waterways, proper waste management, and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

3. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije (2009-2017)

As the Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije was vocal about his plans to address the city's flooding problems.

He spearheaded projects aimed at upgrading the drainage systems and improving waste management.

One notable project was the Korle Lagoon Ecological Restoration Project, intended to dredge and restore the lagoon to enhance drainage.

Despite these efforts, persistent flooding indicated that the measures were insufficient or poorly executed.

4. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (2017-present)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration has made multiple commitments to solve the flooding issue.

He pledged to make Accra the neatest and best city in Africa by the end of his first term of office.

He said the commitment of his government is to make Accra one of the cleanest cities in Africa.

He, therefore, appealed for the support and cooperation of the people of Accra in making that dream a reality.

In 2018, he launched the "National Flood Control Programme," which aimed to construct new drains, desilt existing ones, and undertake comprehensive urban planning.

The government allocated significant resources towards this initiative, and several projects were commenced.

Yet, to date, floods continue to disrupt life in Accra, leading to public outcry and demands for more effective action.

5. Samuel Atta Akyea (2017-2021)

Under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, Samuel Atta Akyea, then Minister of Works and Housing, frequently assured Ghanaians that the government was committed to solving the flood problem.

He highlighted various infrastructural projects and collaborations with international partners aimed at mitigating floods.

