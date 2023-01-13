ADVERTISEMENT
Obiri Boahen visits Bawumia’s parents' graves to seek support for their son's presidential bid

Andreas Kamasah

Former Deputy General Secretary (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has disclosed that he visited the graves of the parents of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to seek their support for their son’s presidential bid.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Obiri Boahen

He revealed this in an interview on Okay FM’s ‘Adea Kyea Bia’ Show, on January 12, 2023.

According to him, he is prepared to do anything within his power to ensure Bawumia wins the 2024 election to become the President of Ghana.

“I told you I went to Walewale to see the graves of Bawumia’s parents and asked for their spiritual support. I told them that, if spirits indeed operate, then they should be behind me to give glory to their son Bawumia and themselves. I also went to CK Tedam’s grave to do the same thing because while he was alive, he really liked me,” Ghanaweb quotes Obiri Boahen as saying.

Bawumia is one of the people contesting the NPP’s primaries to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

Relatedly, following the resignation of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the Minister of Food and Agriculture, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson to act as caretaker of the ministry.

This was contained in a statement accepting Dr Akoto’s resignation. The statement released on Thursday night and signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President said Hawa Koomson will be in charge of the Agric Ministry until a substantive minister is appointed.

Dr Akoto’s resignation came days after Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen also resigned from his position to focus on his presidential ambition. He is seeking election as the incumbent New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 presidential elections.

