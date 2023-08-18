Okada rider slaps street preacher for calling him 'Satan' and commanding 'fire' (video)

The video shows the preacher and the rider in a heated altercation and the latter got off the motorcycle and held the former by the collar of his shirt, threatening to beat him.

A woman standing by is heard shouting and urging the tall and heavily-built rider to free the evangelist, and he did. After gaining freedom, the preacher continued to shout "Shetani, pepo!", Kiswahili words which translate as ‘Satan, demon’.

The rider who was about to ride off became angrier and slapped the preacher mildly, but he continued to command fire on him, saying he was Satan and a demon.

Unable to take it anymore, the rider landed a heavy slap on the face of the preacher, causing him to daze before falling flat on the floor. He is seen struggling to get up from the ground, but it appears he hit the ground so hard.

Some netizens have expressed unhappiness about the incident, saying the rider should have just ridden off and avoided assaulting the preacher who was doing the work of God.

Some of them were unenthused about a certain woman captured in the video laughing hard at the evangelist’s ordeal as they say her action depicted heartlessness.