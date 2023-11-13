Okudzeto Ablakwa pays fees for 50 tertiary students

“This latest North Tongu MP’s bursary for displaced tertiary students initiative is expected to guarantee that my beloved tertiary students are able to continue their education without disruptions despite the devastating economic impact of the VRA-induced floods,” Ablakwa wrote on his social media pages on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the package was to give some respite to his constituents whose livelihoods have been destroyed and their educational journey distorted as a result of the flooding that was caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 50 students were selected from all 21 displaced camps; all traditional areas; and all tertiary institutions from universities, colleges of education, nursing training institutions and technical universities,” the MP added.

He assured his constituents that he remains committed to supporting them through thick and thin.

Pulse Ghana