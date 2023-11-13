In all, the lawmaker spent a total of GH₵110,524.83, which also included transportation to enable the students’ return to school following the devastating flooding that hit the constituency and others in the lower Volta.
Okudzeto Ablakwa pays fees for 50 tertiary students
The member of parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has paid fees for no fewer than fifty tertiary students of his constituency.
“This latest North Tongu MP’s bursary for displaced tertiary students initiative is expected to guarantee that my beloved tertiary students are able to continue their education without disruptions despite the devastating economic impact of the VRA-induced floods,” Ablakwa wrote on his social media pages on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
According to him, the package was to give some respite to his constituents whose livelihoods have been destroyed and their educational journey distorted as a result of the flooding that was caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA).
“The 50 students were selected from all 21 displaced camps; all traditional areas; and all tertiary institutions from universities, colleges of education, nursing training institutions and technical universities,” the MP added.
He assured his constituents that he remains committed to supporting them through thick and thin.
Livelihoods and homes were destroyed, fish farms and crops were washed away and education of students and pupils came to a standstill following the Akosombo Dam spillage by the VRA. Life has yet to return to full normalcy as the flood water is now receding.
