Onion seller dies after being electrocuted in Assin Dansame

A sad incident in the Assin Dansame, of the Assin North District of the Central Region has left the community in mourning as a 37-year-old onion seller tragically lost her life after being electrocuted.

The local police from the Assin North District Police Command were notified and promptly arrived at the scene

The victim, affectionately known as 'Maame B,' was a mother of three children. She encountered the fatal accident while attempting to move a live electrical cable that had fallen.

Recommended articles

According to reports from Kasapa News, the unfortunate event unfolded when Maame B noticed the fallen cable and tried to reposition it. Sadly, she made contact with the live wire and was electrocuted instantly. Her children, who had been playing outside, returned home to find their mother unresponsive on the floor.

Overwhelmed with fear, the children refrained from touching their mother, fearing they too might be electrocuted. They quickly raised an alarm, prompting neighbors to rush to their aid. Upon arrival, the neighbors found Maame B lying lifeless in a supine position.

The local police from the Assin North District Police Command were notified and promptly arrived at the scene. They subsequently transported the body to Assin Fosu Hospital's mortuary for preservation and an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Local authorities are urged to address such hazards promptly to prevent future tragedies.

