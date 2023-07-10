Pastor arrested for impregnating 15-year-old church member and asking for abortion

According to reports, the minor and her mother were members of the suspect’s church before he took advantage of her.

Pulse.ng reports the complainant as saying that the minor usually went to church to relax whenever her mother went to the farm, but subsequently she started behaving strangely.

“But he (pastor) said they should give her some drugs to flush the pregnancy so that the girl will be free. But if we allow that the girl may die and we have ourselves to blame,” the news website quoted ThankGod to have said.

The complainant added that pastor Pillar admitted to the offence when his wife took the minor to him for questioning.

The man of God pleaded with the complainant’s wife to abort the pregnancy to free the minor, adding that keeping the pregnancy might cause her death, and her family would be the losers.

Pastor Pillar committed the offence in the Ndele community, in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.